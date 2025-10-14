403
Malaysian FM says Trump to attend Thailand-Cambodia truce deal inking
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the signing ceremony for a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur later this month, according to Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.
Speaking on Tuesday, Hasan said that Trump “is looking forward to” witnessing the peace deal as Malaysia prepares to host the 47th ASEAN Summit. “It is expected that the Kuala Lumpur Accord Declaration will be signed. Trump is looking forward to witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal,” he stated.
While the White House has not yet officially confirmed Trump’s visit, Malaysia, which currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship, announced that preparations are underway for his attendance.
The announcement follows Trump’s confirmation that he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea on October 31 and November 1. Reports also suggest that Japan is preparing for a possible visit by the US president.
Hasan added that the ASEAN-US joint summit will take place alongside the main ASEAN meeting from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur.
Thailand and Cambodia reached an unconditional ceasefire on July 28 during a trilateral meeting hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after several weeks of cross-border tensions. On August 7, both nations finalized a 13-point agreement allowing ASEAN observers to oversee the truce along the disputed boundary.
