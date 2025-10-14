Futurity Partners With IESL As AI Enablement Partner For Techno 2025

Futurity (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka's first AI-native research studio, announced its strategic partnership with the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka (IESL) as the official AI Enablement Partner for Techno 2025, the country's premier engineering and technology exhibition.

The collaboration was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organizations, including Eng. Kosala Kamburadeniya , IESL President Elect and Chairman of Techno 2025, and Eng. Neil Abeysekera , CEO of IESL, alongside Futurity's leadership team.

As part of the agreement, Futurity will introduce a revolutionary AI-powered conversational assistant that is set to transform the way visitors experience Techno 2025. This cutting-edge application will allow visitors to navigate the exhibition seamlessly, access detailed information on exhibitors, and receive real-time guidance on event schedules and highlights. The assistant represents a fundamental shift in how exhibitions are organized and experienced, moving beyond static directories and brochures to deliver dynamic, intelligent, and interactive visitor support.

This collaboration underscores IESL's commitment to positioning Techno 2025 as more than just an exhibition. But as a living demonstration of future-ready technology in action. By embedding AI into the visitor journey, the exhibition aims to set a new standard in engagement, efficiency, and knowledge-sharing within Sri Lanka's innovation ecosystem.

Alongside Futurity, Invos Global (Pvt) Ltd will serve as the official Technology Partner , bringing deep expertise in enterprise-scale technology deployment, while Cyaniq (Pvt) Ltd joins as the Communications Partner , leveraging its strengths in strategy and storytelling to enhance outreach. Together, the three organizations are aligning their complementary strengths to deliver a holistic and future-facing experience for Techno 2025.

“Techno 2025 is not only about showcasing engineering excellence but also about creating smarter, more connected experiences,” said Supun Kaluarachchi , Co-Founder and Director of Futurity.“Through effortless intelligence, our AI assistant will ensure every visitor can unlock the full potential of the exhibition.”

“This partnership reflects IESL's vision to embrace innovation and highlight the transformative role of AI in shaping Sri Lanka's future,” said Eng. Kosala Kamburadeniya , IESL President Elect and Chairman of Techno 2025.“By working with Futurity and its partners, we are setting a benchmark for what modern exhibitions can achieve.”

Also speaking on the collaboration, Dimitri Abeyratne , Head of Business at Futurity, emphasized that the initiative will act as a proof point for how Sri Lanka can deploy advanced AI technologies in practical, public-facing contexts:“This is about taking AI out of research labs and boardrooms and placing it directly in the hands of people, giving them a smarter, more informed, and more enjoyable event experience.”

Techno 2025 is set to welcome thousands of professionals, innovators, students, and industry leaders. With the integration of AI, the event is poised to deliver not only an exhibition of products and ideas but also an immersive journey powered by intelligence and connectivity.

The Futurity - IESL partnership stands as a landmark collaboration , positioning Techno 2025 as the most technologically advanced edition in its history, while also demonstrating how Sri Lanka can lead in reimagining human interaction with events through AI.