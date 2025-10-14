Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Albanese Notes Contribution Made By Australians Of Sri Lankan Heritage


2025-10-14 09:46:39
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted the contribution made by Australians of Sri Lankan heritage.

He also said that Australia and Sri Lanka share a vision for a peaceful, secure and prosperous region.

"With so many Australians of Sri Lankan heritage contributing to our nation, I look forward to deepening our relationship even further," Albanese said following talks with President Anura Kumara Disanayake in New York.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held bilateral discussions with Albanese at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York on the side-lines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Dissanayake warmly welcomed Prime Minister Albanese before the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at further expanding economic and trade cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations. Particular emphasis was placed on promoting tourism, as well as exploring new investment and market opportunities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Chief Justice, President's Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present at the meeting.

