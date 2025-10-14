Pushpika De Silva Jewelry Celebrates First Year Anniversary

Pushpika de Silva jewelry celebrated its first year anniversary in grand style at the flagship store of Pushpika de Silva jewelry at the Havelock City Mall in Colombo.

Many VIP guests and stars together with the loyal customers of PJ jewelry joined the former Mrs. Sri Lanka Pushpika De Silva to celebrate the anniversary.

Pushpika De Silva Jewelry embarks on a journey of pure elegance, culture and an amalgamation of modernity and impeccable craftsmanship true to their slogan beauty with a bling. Her collections over this one-year period has not only been a hit among the local customers, but has garnered a steady international clientele whom Pushpika is very happy about.

Sharing her thoughts of this achievement, Pushpika expressed her gratitude and appreciation towards her staff and loyal customers alike. Venturing into the business of gem and jewelry, though was a childhood dream hasn?t been easy.

But with vehement endurance and a passion never ceasing, she has reached her target audience within one year. She further expressed that PJ brand has become quite global within this year and she aims to take it globally. According to the former Mrs. Sri Lanka PJ has harnessed many loyal customers abroad and have been catering to a wider market of the gold world.

What sets PJ apart from many other competitors is her unique designs that are timely and relevant and her craftsmanship that?s beyond compare. That?s the secret that draws the clients to come back over and over again to PJ. With her brand being a favorite among many clients from Australia, Itlay and the UK, Pushpika has had a very productive year of sales.

Her sole aim for the coming year and is to reach a wider market both locally and internationally and open up a few branches out of Sri Lanka.