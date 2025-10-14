Sustain Socal To Host 16Th Annual Energy Event ('Energy 16') On October 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-profile event features over 200 energy leaders, innovators, investors and policymakers from the energy and decarbonization space

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) proudly announces that it will host the 16th Annual Energy Event on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The acclaimed event will be held in person at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation 5270, California Avenue, Irvine, CA, United States.

With over a decade-and-a-half of experience and having built a network of over 4,000 regional stakeholders, Sustain SoCal is renowned for accelerating cleantech-based economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California and the surrounding region.

With the theme of“Energy in Perspective”, the upcoming will focus on exploring opportunities in clean energy and delve into the status of decarbonization solutions across major pillars of the economy including industrial, commercial and governmental sectors. Given the rising energy demand, ambitious decarbonization goals, and evolving infrastructure requirements, the conference will examine how our current energy portfolio and grid can best meet the needs of the moment.

Drawing on their considerable expertise, invited speakers will take a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy-both today and into the future. With over 200 energy leaders, innovators, investors and policymakers participating at the event, distinguished thought leaders will share their unique perspectives on several pressing concerns relating to the influence of policy and legislation, the role of innovative technologies, and the integration of diverse energy resources in shaping a sustainable energy paradigm.

Key themes will span a wide variety of crucial issues including policy and legislation; renewables; hydrogen; nuclear: fusion, fission, spent fuel; natural gas / renewable natural gas; near zero solutions; waste to energy; transmission infrastructure; energy storage; data centers; power and gas integration; air quality and decarbonization; among others.

David Hayes , Professor of Practice at Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and Stanford Law School, and Former Special Assistant to The President for Climate Policy under President Biden will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

The event series has always been committed to being a springboard for exciting innovators and been invaluable for forging new partnerships that drive sustainable economic development.

Scott Kitcher , President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, said,“Now, more than ever, modern society rests on a reliable, uninterrupted and clean supply of energy. We, at Sustain SoCal, are proud to continue to support these conversations and strengthen the regional ecosystem. During the event series, the guidance of our pragmatic speakers and the active participation of the community have been instrumental in encouraging positive trends in renewable energy expansion, building stronger momentum in the battery storage and utility-scale markets, and driving greater collaboration in technological development. Thanks to recent advancements, rising corporate demand and growing awareness at the consumer level, California now leads the nation in renewable energy adoption. Yet, with an ambitious state target of 100% renewable sources by 2045, there is much to be done. I encourage everyone interested in a decarbonized future to come join us at the event.”

The event shall be followed by The Fall Social from 5pm-7pm.

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit .

