Flock Freight Wins Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things In Tech Award For STL Addons Carrier Product

Encinitas, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Freight, the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S, has been named a winner in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech awards for its industry-first STL AddOnsTM product. This recognition highlights Flock Freight's commitment to developing transformative solutions that benefit the entire freight ecosystem.

The annual Next Big Things in Tech award spotlights emerging technologies with the potential to reshape industries and influence the future. Flock Freight's STL AddOns, a first-of-its-kind solution that dynamically fills partially-empty trailers, was selected for its innovative approach to optimizing truck capacity. This patent-pending technology is the result of combining direct carrier feedback with collaboration across Flock's technology and carrier teams.

STL AddOns is designed with carriers in mind, helping them succeed in a challenging freight market. The product automatically finds and suggests additional Flock shipments to fill available space on trucks (even if already on the road), surfacing personalized AddOn loads in real time that pair seamlessly with their initially booked freight. When 58% of trucks on the road are running over half empty, this helps boost carrier earnings and maximize trailer utilization, resulting in a more seamless operational experience with minimal out-of-route miles and an optimized loading sequence.

While carriers are the primary focus, the innovation also delivers advantages for Flock shippers. STL AddOns unlocks additional capacity through real-time pooling opportunities, improving service, maximizing utilization, and ultimately passing on cost savings. It is another solution that upholds the company's promise of delivering lower cost while ensuring hubless load-to-ride service, never compromising cargo integrity, and reducing the environmental impact of shipping.

STL AddOns underscores Flock Freight's vision of a frictionless, flexible freight experience. By streamlining operations for carriers and maintaining high service quality for shippers, the product creates shared value across the ecosystem, maximizing earnings, minimizing empty miles, and unlocking new efficiency for everyone on the road. This innovation is an additional path to scale Shared Truckload to more shippers and carriers. Flock is committed to continuously improving Shared Truckload and related products, like STL AddOns, to provide the best carrier and customer experience possible.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the largest Shared Truckload (STL) freight brokerage in the U.S., transforming underutilized truckload capacity into tangible value: cost savings for shippers, increased earnings for carriers, and a smaller carbon footprint. Their AI-powered, patented pooling technology optimizes across Flock's entire customer network, combining shipments from thousands of businesses into efficient Shared Truckloads. With STL, shippers enjoy truckload-level service while only paying for the space they need. Partnering with thousands of carriers, from owner operators to enterprise fleets, Flock Freight unlocks an unmatched combination of increased earnings and operational efficiency for any size fleet.

