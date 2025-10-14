PRM Welcomes Dr. Mariah Sankey-Thomas To Expand Endometriosis Care In Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM's Center of Excellence in Chicago Expands Team for Patient Access to Care

Chicago, IL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine' s (PRM) Center of Excellence in Chicago has announced the addition of Dr. Mariah Sankey-Thomas, MD, FACOG , a board-certified gynecologic surgeon specializing in endometriosis excision, to its medical team.

Dr. Sankey-Thomas brings extensive experience in managing complex endometriosis cases, with a particular emphasis on fertility-preserving surgical techniques. She has performed over 500 intricate pelvic surgeries, addressing all stages of endometriosis, including cases involving the bladder, rectum, diaphragm, ovaries, and appendix.

Endometriosis patients often face prolonged diagnostic journeys, consulting multiple physicians over several years before receiving a definitive diagnosis. Dr. Sankey-Thomas is committed to reducing this timeline by educating both patients and healthcare providers, aiming to slow disease progression and provide earlier relief.

Recognizing the unique nature of each endometriosis case, Dr. Sankey-Thomas collaborates closely with patients to understand their individual goals-be it pain management, fertility preservation, or addressing abnormal bleeding. She develops personalized care plans that may incorporate surgical intervention, medical management, and rehabilitative therapies.

Dr. Sankey-Thomas also emphasizes the importance of pre- and post-operative rehabilitation. Preparing the body before surgery and supporting recovery afterward can mitigate symptoms, expedite healing, and enhance long-term outcomes. At PRM, this includes collaboration with pelvic pain specialists using the patented PRM ProtocolTM , which data indicates improves surgical outcomes and prolongs healing for endometriosis patients.

Her educational background includes a Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine, magna cum laude, from Howard University. She completed a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin, and her residency and internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Dr. Sankey-Thomas has presented research at national conferences, including the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), and is dedicated to advancing education and awareness around endometriosis to facilitate earlier diagnosis and intervention. Known for her compassionate approach, she ensures that each patient feels heard, supported, and empowered throughout their care journey.

Dr. Sankey-Thomas begun seeing patients at PRM Chicago in September 2025 and is accepting new patients.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain-a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM ProtocolTM , a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis , pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande , a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande , a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide . With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM's National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

