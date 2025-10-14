Adrian Schauer, Founder And CEO Of Alayacare, Named A Winner Of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare, has been recognized as one of the winners of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 for the Eastern Canada region. This distinction highlights the significant impact of his vision and leadership in transforming home care.

This recognition by EY recognizes the achievements of Adrian Schauer and his team, who, by automating routine tasks and reducing the administrative burden, enable caregivers to focus on what truly matters: delivering quality home care. With AlayaCare's advanced technologies, care professionals can spend more time with their patients while benefiting from more efficient management and greater precision in service delivery.

Adrian Schauer stated,“I am truly grateful for this recognition. Thank you to our team and partners who made it possible. Together, we demonstrate that it is possible to humanize home care through technology and innovation. I also want to highlight the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award given to longtime AlayaCare client, fellow Quebec entrepreneur and friend, Alison Green, President of Bien Chez Soi.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is a comprehensive Montreal-based software platform designed for public, private, community, and non-profit home care organizations. It manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, primarily in Montreal, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that help care providers reduce costs and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare .

