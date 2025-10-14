Cribl Expands Data Engine As The Productivity Multiplier For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cribl Notebooks, BYOAI, and Cribl MCP empower customers to leverage AI to 10x the impact of every investigator

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced expanded AI features within its product suite. These new features are specifically designed for IT and security teams to multiply their productivity and make investigations significantly more efficient.

Today, IT and security teams already see telemetry data growth outpace budgets and resources. To avoid detonating their budgets, teams are forced to leave data on the cutting room floor, creating critical blind spots that hamper efficiency and security. The challenge is further complicated with the adoption of agentic AI, which generates workloads of significantly larger magnitudes. Traditional telemetry infrastructures are already at their breaking point, and will collapse under the weight of agentic AI.

The new capabilities announced at CriblCon directly solves this challenge, enabling organizations to ensure their telemetry infrastructure is AI-ready. Equipped with these capabilities, organizations can drive productivity now and in the future, all with the choice, control, and flexibility required as data strategies evolve.

“The AI revolution is here, but its success hinges on the infrastructure that supports it, fuels it, and secures it,” said Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Cribl.“Legacy tools weren't built for the scale, speed, or complexity of AI workloads. Cribl was. Our cloud-native architecture provides the elasticity and flexibility agentic AI demands, while enabling agents to efficiently consume and act on all your telemetry data, all while supercharging the impact of humans. This approach transforms investigations and frees up operators to focus on higher-value problem-solving while keeping our users squarely in the loop.”

Accelerate investigations with interactive Cribl Notebooks

Cribl Notebooks cut investigation times from hours to minutes by allowing analysts to streamline investigations in Cribl Search. Analysts can now rapidly iterate on queries, enrich data, consolidate their work, and offer AI-assisted insights. By integrating code, charts, text, and annotations, Notebooks reduce context switching, query times, and costs. The result: quicker to pinpoint root causes, stronger safeguards, easy-to-follow investigation trail, and insights that help prevent future issues.

Choose your own AI

Customers need to leverage their preferred AI models to ensure data security and meet compliance requirements. With“bring your own AI” (BYOAI), customers can use their own AI inference model providers such as OpenAI or Azure OpenAI as the backbone for Cribl's AI-powered features.

BYOAI enables secure, compliant, and cost-optimized AI adoption, maximizing existing AI investments while giving customers flexibility and control for choices they make today and in the future.

Flexible deployment for agentic AI

In order to connect preferred customer AI models to external applications such as Cribl Guard, organizations need a standalone server based on the open standard Model Context Protocol (MCP) and loaded with a Cribl API. The availability of Cribl MCP as a standalone solution underscores Cribl's focus on flexible deployment and integration, making its agentic AI capabilities accessible to broader cloud-native users.

“The market is at a critical inflection point as enterprises race to leverage AI for operational efficiency and business transformation. Technology executives adopting AI agents are rethinking telemetry approaches as AI demands increase, said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC.“Customers are looking to optimize the value from their telemetry from solutions that apply AI in a practical and responsible way to solve real problems, from accelerating investigations to ensuring data security and compliance.”

Visit cribl/criblcon to watch the CriblCon keynote sessions and read more from Cribl CEO and Co-Founder Clint Sharp in his blog .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy for the AI era. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's AI-powered product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline; Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent; Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution; and, Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

