American Teacher Undergoes Cardiac Treatment In Xiamen


2025-10-14 09:16:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIAMEN, China , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Klein, an American teacher from Xiamen International School, underwent coronary angiography and radio-frequency ablation on Sep 26 at the Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University. He praised the strong medical care offered and expressed trust in having medical procedures done in Xiamen. Click the video to learn about the hospital's excellent doctors, patient-centered philosophy, improved management of medical insurance, and top notch innovative medical care.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Source:Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University

