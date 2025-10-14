Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Skyline Roofing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tecta America , the nation's leading commercial roofing company, announced today that it has acquired Skyline Roofing , a highly respected commercial roofing contractor based in Rockingham, Virginia. This acquisition marks Tecta's fifth in 2025 and 35th in the past decade, underscoring the company's continued commitment to growth and strategic expansion across key U.S. markets.

Founded in 2006, Skyline Roofing has earned a strong reputation throughout southwestern Virginia for its exceptional craftsmanship, preventative maintenance expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. The company is recognized for tackling complex roofing challenges with creative, dependable solutions and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Skyline Roofing to the Tecta America family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America.“The entire Skyline team has built an outstanding organization that aligns perfectly with Tecta's culture and values. We're excited to support their continued growth and look forward to seeing their employees thrive for years to come.”

Kevin Weaver will continue to lead the company as President, along with the entire Skyline leadership team. The business will operate as Skyline Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with all Tecta acquisitions, all Skyline employees will remain with the company to ensure continued service and support for its customers.

“We're very excited to join the Tecta America family,” said Kevin Weaver, President of Skyline Roofing.“Since our founding almost 20 years ago, our employees have always been at the heart of our success, and protecting their future was a key factor in our decision. Joining Tecta allows us to preserve the culture we've built over the years while creating new opportunities for our team. We're proud of our legacy and look forward to continuing it as part of Tecta.”

With more than 100 locations across the United States, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the nation, recognized for its industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and comprehensive roofing solutions. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers, serving a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.