Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Skyline Roofing
Founded in 2006, Skyline Roofing has earned a strong reputation throughout southwestern Virginia for its exceptional craftsmanship, preventative maintenance expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. The company is recognized for tackling complex roofing challenges with creative, dependable solutions and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Skyline Roofing to the Tecta America family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America.“The entire Skyline team has built an outstanding organization that aligns perfectly with Tecta's culture and values. We're excited to support their continued growth and look forward to seeing their employees thrive for years to come.”
Kevin Weaver will continue to lead the company as President, along with the entire Skyline leadership team. The business will operate as Skyline Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with all Tecta acquisitions, all Skyline employees will remain with the company to ensure continued service and support for its customers.
“We're very excited to join the Tecta America family,” said Kevin Weaver, President of Skyline Roofing.“Since our founding almost 20 years ago, our employees have always been at the heart of our success, and protecting their future was a key factor in our decision. Joining Tecta allows us to preserve the culture we've built over the years while creating new opportunities for our team. We're proud of our legacy and look forward to continuing it as part of Tecta.”
With more than 100 locations across the United States, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the nation, recognized for its industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and comprehensive roofing solutions. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers, serving a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment