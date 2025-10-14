Federal Highway Administration Extends Partnership With Aurigo To Drive Smarter, Data-Driven Infrastructure Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for public infrastructure and private owners, announced that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has selected Aurigo Masterworks Plan as its enterprise capital planning system. This milestone follows the FHWA's earlier implementation of Masterworks Build in 2021, extending its partnership with Aurigo to help modernize the planning, execution, and management of federal infrastructure programs.

The FHWA, headquartered in Washington, D.C., oversees the nation's highway and bridge system, which connects communities, drives economic growth, and ensures safe and efficient travel across the United States. The agency administers over $60 billion annually through the Federal-Aid Highway Program, supporting the development, maintenance, and modernization of the National Highway System. Spanning over 222,000 miles of roads and 145,000 bridges, this system forms the backbone of the country's transportation infrastructure. Additionally, the National Highway Freight Network, comprising over 60,000 miles of critical corridors, facilitates the movement of goods across the country.

“We are excited that the Federal Highway Administration has once again chosen Aurigo Masterworks to power its digital transformation,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software.“The agency's scale and responsibility are extraordinary, and the continued partnership reflects their trust in our platform and our shared commitment to deliver smarter, more efficient infrastructure programs.”

Aurigo Masterworks provides the FHWA with a secure, federal IT-compliant, and scalable solution to modernize infrastructure management. The solution includes:



Capital planning and prioritization: Aligns projects with strategic goals and budgets to support data-driven investment decisions.

Integrated program and project management: Unifies planning, design, construction, and funding within a single platform.

Scenario modeling and forecasting: Runs what-if analyses to evaluate trade-offs, anticipate risks, and optimize resources.

Automated workflows and mobile tools: Streamlines bids, inspections, approvals, and field reporting while reducing manual work. Configurable dashboards and reports: Delivers real-time visibility for leadership, auditors, and stakeholders.



“Our platform gives the Federal Highway Administration the flexibility to adapt as priorities, funding models, and technologies evolve,” said Kevin Koenig, Chief Revenue Officer at Aurigo Software.“By centralizing project oversights and automating workflows, we are helping the agency make informed, data-driven decisions for the future.”

Aurigo Masterworks is a FedRAMP Authorized solution that meets the highest federal standards for security and compliance. The company also holds ISO 22301:2019 certification for business continuity and has received SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, underscoring its robust controls for data protection and financial reporting. Aurigo continues to partner with federal agencies to drive innovation and efficiency in capital program delivery nationwide.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at

