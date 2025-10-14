Prosearch Strengthens AI-Driven Review With Achievement Of Relativity Air For Privilege Competency
Partners recognized with the aiR for Privilege solution competency have demonstrated proven expertise in integrating RelativityOne's generative AI technology to more accurately and rapidly identify privileged content, improving outcomes and reducing risk for clients.
“We're honored to be recognized for our advanced proficiency with Relativity aiR for Privilege,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch.“By leveraging Relativity's industry-leading generative AI, our team can streamline privilege review processes, identify sensitive content more effectively, and mitigate risk for our clients. This competency reinforces our continued commitment to innovation and partnership as legal teams navigate increasingly complex data challenges.”
With a track record of success and deep RelativityOne expertise, ProSearch is trusted by clients for its sophisticated approach to discovery and review. As legal matters grow more complex and data volumes expand, ProSearch's achievement of the aiR for Privilege competency further demonstrates its mission to empower organizations with scalable, cutting-edge solutions for every matter. This latest recognition positions ProSearch at the forefront of best-in-class AI adoption throughout the eDiscovery life cycle.
The new competency builds on ProSearch's prior recognition as a Relativity partner for both the aiR for Review and Data Migration solution competencies, demonstrating unparalleled depth in technical and client-facing eDiscovery expertise. With this achievement, ProSearch strengthens its leadership in enabling legal teams to confidently meet privilege review challenges in today's data-driven world.
About ProSearch
ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch's team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch .
About Relativity
Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne , transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for ProSearch
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment