Illinois Lottery Generates Essential Funding For K-12 Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois Lottery has delivered another strong year of results - $3.76 billion in total sales, its second highest sales year, and $796 million in proceeds, its fifth best year for net income; resulting in $784 million in contributions to the Common School Fund to support K-12 public education and over $12 million to special causes in Illinois.

These results were achieved despite a general slowing of lottery sales across the United States during fiscal year 2025, largely driven by the lack of multiple $1 billion+ jackpots in multi-state games like Mega Millions and Powerball.

“The Illinois Lottery continues to do its part by responsibly generating essential funding for the Common School Fund and other good causes, such as the Special Olympics and veterans' programs in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker .“We continue to champion Illinois-generated education revenue, especially considering federal funding for education is at risk.”

In a year without large jackpots, Illinois Lottery players still managed to win big, collecting over $2.5 billion in prizes generated from 109.5 million winning tickets. Almost 100 lucky players won a million dollars or more, with one Illinois player winning a Mega Millions jackpot of $349 million. This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot win over $300 million for Illinois players in the past four years.

“We are proud to be able to offer our players fun games to play responsibly for a chance to win while at the same time generating funding to support K-12 education and other good causes,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery .

Illinois Lottery retailers also won big with a reported $172 million in commission and bonuses paid in fiscal year 2025 for selling lottery tickets.“Our retailers help fuel the economic engine in the communities we serve. They are an integral part of our ability to meet our mission,” said Mays.

With Allwyn North America as the operating partner of the Illinois Lottery and its iLottery provider, the Lottery reached another digital milestone this year with record online sales of $702 million.

“Online lottery play continues to be a growing segment of the Illinois Lottery's offering,” said Keith Horton, General Manager and General Counsel at Allwyn North America .“Modern players expect convenience and choice to play in retail or online. The Lottery's suite of online offerings including website, app and engaging game options strengthens the Lottery's ability to generate funding for education.”

The Illinois Lottery's fiscal year 2025 runs from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The operating income figure of $796 million is still to be audited and confirmed. Audited full year lottery returns to the state will be published later in the year. For more information, please visit

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State's Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery's primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery .

About Allwyn North America

Allwyn is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery, working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Lottery to operate a modern lottery that benefits the people of Illinois. For more information see: .

MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Born

...

(312) 579-5134