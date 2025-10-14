403
Poll showcases threat to Zelensky losing presidential contest
(MENAFN) Recent polling suggests that Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky could lose a presidential contest to either military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov or former armed forces commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny.
Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out holding elections, citing martial law imposed because of the ongoing conflict with Russia. A survey released on Monday, conducted by a Kiev-based pollster among 1,200 respondents in early October, indicates that Zelensky’s political support continues to decline.
In a direct matchup against Budanov, 33% of respondents favored the military intelligence chief, compared with 32.5% for Zelensky. When paired against Zaluzhny, 42.6% of voters said they would back the retired general, now serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, while only 26.3% supported the current president. A contest between Zaluzhny and Budanov would see Zaluzhny in a commanding lead, with 44.5% compared to 22%.
The survey also examined a broader first-round scenario with multiple candidates. Zelensky remained the top choice among decided voters, but his support fell below one-third of the total, suggesting weakened political viability.
Zelensky’s presidential term technically expired last year, yet he continues to govern under martial law. According to the Ukrainian Constitution, presidential powers should transfer to the parliamentary speaker in such circumstances, though Russia has labeled Zelensky’s authority as illegitimate.
Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator without elections.” Media speculation suggests Zelensky’s team may be quietly preparing for a possible return to the polls, even as he has indicated he would not seek reelection once the conflict with Russia concludes.
Neither Zaluzhny nor Budanov has formally announced political ambitions, emphasizing that resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia remains the priority.
