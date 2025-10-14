403
Inception and Brain Co. Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Products for Enterprises
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) October 14, 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Brain Co., a Silicon Valley based AI company, to co-develop next-generation artificial intelligence products and solutions.
The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at GITEX Global 2025, brings together Inception’s applied research and product innovation capabilities with Brain Co.’s Silicon Valley AI platform and product capabilities. The collaboration will focus on developing scalable and explainable AI enterprise applications tailored to the needs of sectors such as public services, healthcare, energy, and helping organizations achieve measurable outcomes through trustworthy and effective AI.
The collaboration comes as 65% of Middle East organizations plan to increase investment in AI, reflecting the region’s commitment to integrating intelligent technologies across key sectors. Enterprises are prioritizing trusted, domain-specific AI systems that balance innovation with sovereignty, scalability and transparency. These are capabilities central to the combined strengths of Inception and Brain Co.
Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said, “At Inception, we are focused on turning advanced research into solutions that deliver lasting value for businesses. Partnering with Brain Co. allows us to apply that mission at scale, building AI solutions that are not only high-performing but trustworthy and aligned with real-world outcomes. By working together, we can empower governments and enterprises to modernize critical sectors, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable growth through authentic intelligence.”
Clemens Mewald, CEO of Brain Co., said: “This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to fully realize the potential created by AI across enterprises. By combining Brain Co.'s Silicon Valley based AI expertise with Inception’s capabilities, we can deliver AI applications that deliver real measurable value to our joint customers.”
At GITEX Global 2025, Inception is showcasing its latest AI innovations under the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact.” Featured across both the G42 District in Hall 6 and the Government Hall in Hall 18, Inception’s participation highlights its role as the intelligence layer powering G42’s Intelligence Grid, demonstrating how purpose-built AI is shaping enterprise and national transformation.
