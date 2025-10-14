403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatalities from Mexico Floods Hit Sixty-Four
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating floods caused by heavy rains in Mexico has climbed to 64, with 65 people still missing, authorities confirmed Monday.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported the surge in casualties after tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond unleashed torrential downpours last week. The worst-hit states are Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, where both fatalities and missing persons numbers remain critical.
During her daily briefing at the National Palace, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that emergency response teams have been fully deployed to aid those suffering in the disaster zones.
Sheinbaum emphasized the government’s commitment, revealing, “We will put our whole heart into the recovery efforts and in supporting those affected by this tragedy.”
To expedite relief, additional personnel have been sent to these areas to facilitate the distribution of essential items such as clothing, hygiene products, potable water, and food.
Mexican media outlets report that the floods have affected over 250,000 people and caused extensive damage to more than 50,000 homes, marking this as one of the country’s most severe flood disasters in recent memory.
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported the surge in casualties after tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond unleashed torrential downpours last week. The worst-hit states are Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, where both fatalities and missing persons numbers remain critical.
During her daily briefing at the National Palace, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that emergency response teams have been fully deployed to aid those suffering in the disaster zones.
Sheinbaum emphasized the government’s commitment, revealing, “We will put our whole heart into the recovery efforts and in supporting those affected by this tragedy.”
To expedite relief, additional personnel have been sent to these areas to facilitate the distribution of essential items such as clothing, hygiene products, potable water, and food.
Mexican media outlets report that the floods have affected over 250,000 people and caused extensive damage to more than 50,000 homes, marking this as one of the country’s most severe flood disasters in recent memory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment