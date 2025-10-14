Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fatalities from Mexico Floods Hit Sixty-Four

Fatalities from Mexico Floods Hit Sixty-Four


2025-10-14 08:17:11
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating floods caused by heavy rains in Mexico has climbed to 64, with 65 people still missing, authorities confirmed Monday.

Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported the surge in casualties after tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond unleashed torrential downpours last week. The worst-hit states are Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, where both fatalities and missing persons numbers remain critical.

During her daily briefing at the National Palace, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that emergency response teams have been fully deployed to aid those suffering in the disaster zones.

Sheinbaum emphasized the government’s commitment, revealing, “We will put our whole heart into the recovery efforts and in supporting those affected by this tragedy.”

To expedite relief, additional personnel have been sent to these areas to facilitate the distribution of essential items such as clothing, hygiene products, potable water, and food.

Mexican media outlets report that the floods have affected over 250,000 people and caused extensive damage to more than 50,000 homes, marking this as one of the country’s most severe flood disasters in recent memory.

MENAFN14102025000045017169ID1110193752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search