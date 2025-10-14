Seafarer Exploration Reissues Sand Sharktm Handheld Deployment Announcement Following Field Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seafarer Exploration (OTCQB: SFRX ) today reissues its announcement regarding the deployment of the Sand SharkTM handheld metal discriminator following completion of laboratory and real-world field testing. This announcement was originally disseminated on May 15, 2025, and is being reissued to ensure broader investor access and context within Seafarer's ongoing Juno Beach operations.

Originally designed for the shallower, calmer conditions of Melbourne Beach, Florida-operating with a connected surface antenna-the SeaSearcherTM system has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of deep-water operations. In response to the environment at Juno Beach, Florida, where divers encounter regular strong currents at depths exceeding 90 feet, the Seafarer team adapted the SeaSearcher's capabilities to create the Sand SharkTM, specifically engineered to withstand these conditions while maintaining precise discrimination of metal targets.

The Sand SharkTM is a handheld version of the SeaSearcherTM metal discriminator, featuring a real-time display that leverages advanced signal-processing methods and algorithms within a custom-built hardware platform. Accurate and reliable metal discrimination in a handheld device supports search efficiency under low-visibility and high-current conditions where deployment of a larger or autonomous device may not be practical. The handheld deployment complements Seafarer's current Juno Beach operations, where surface recoveries continue and subsurface readiness is underway.

Seafarer's SeaSearcherTM technology represents an evidence-driven approach to underwater rescue archaeology by improving the speed and precision of identifying historically relevant materials while reducing unnecessary excavation, thereby supporting site integrity. Building on this foundation, the Sand SharkTM handheld provides divers with immediate, actionable feedback in the field-supporting operational efficiency, precision targeting, and resource allocation while preserving the integrity of archaeological excavations.

“The Sand SharkTM represents a meaningful advancement not just in our operational capabilities, but in the way underwater rescue archaeology technology can integrate seamlessly with the human element,” said Kyle Kennedy , CEO of Seafarer Exploration.“By reducing the burden on divers and increasing precision, we move closer to setting a new industry standard for responsible, efficient, IP-driven underwater rescue archaeology.”

John Cavanaugh , Principal Scientist for the Sand SharkTM project, added:“The Sand SharkTM is the result of a multi-disciplinary team effort involving engineers, archaeologists, and divers to develop a solution that combines applied physics and algorithms with historical archaeology. Access to representative historical materials during development allowed the Sand SharkTM to focus on the unique characteristics of historic shipwreck sites with the goal of minimizing excavation of modern objects.”

This milestone reflects Seafarer's ongoing commitment to advancing marine exploration while protecting the historical integrity of submerged cultural resources.

Upcoming Shareholder Webinar

Seafarer also notes that ClearTrust will host a live shareholder webinar on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET , featuring Seafarer CEO Kyle Kennedy and Chief Technologist Tim Reynolds from the company's Melbourne office. The session-titled Seafarer Exploration Corp. CEO Update-will provide shareholders and subscribers an opportunity to hear directly from company leadership about recent progress, current operations, and strategic direction, followed by a moderated Q&A.

The event is open to the public. Interested participants can register in advance at



Together with the SeaSearcherTM platform, the Sand SharkTM forms part of Seafarer's broader strategy to build a scalable, repeatable technology suite for regulated underwater rescue archaeology.

About Seafarer Exploration Corp:

Seafarer Exploration Corp (OTCQB: SFRX) is an underwater archaeological exploration and technology company that is innovating how underwater history is discovered, conserved, and experienced. The company has originated the practice of underwater rescue archaeology, which involves sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic underwater sites before they are lost to the elements forever. The company is accomplishing this with an unmatched multi-disciplinary team of world-class experts in the fields particular to underwater rescue archaeology and the development of breakthrough technologies and state-of-the-art processes essential to the unique demands of underwater rescue archaeology.



For more information:

Follow SFRX: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Reddit | X | LinkedIn | Threads | TikTok | WhatsApp

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kennedy

...