WTW Launch Of Radar 5 With Gen AI Capability Marks A Major Milestone In Insurance Pricing And Underwriting Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The upgrade continues Radar's evolution and WTW's commitment to provide insurers with the latest technology to navigate today's most significant market shifts.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) has announced the launch of the newest version of Radar, its market-leading end-to-end rating and analytics software. Built specifically for the insurance industry, Radar 5 introduces a suite of advanced capabilities, including cutting-edge Generative AI techniques, to provide unprecedented speed and agility for pricing, portfolio management, claims and underwriting.

The Radar upgrade combines enhanced SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) features with new Gen AI applications and underwriting technology, enabling both personal and commercial lines insurers to unlock smarter, data-driven decision-making at scale. Key benefits include real-time insights for more accurate risk assessments, enhanced pricing accuracy, improved speed-to-market and more personalised customer experiences.

Chris Halliday, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said:“Radar technology has consistently led the market in its ability to develop and deploy rating algorithms with ease and at speed. Radar 5 represents a major step forward, introducing advanced Gen AI capabilities and augmented underwriting technology for early, actionable insights that transform the speed, precision and profitability of pricing, portfolio management, underwriting and claims.”

Radar 5 is backed by 30 years of WTW investment in advanced analytics and global insurance expertise. Scalable to billions of quotes per day, the leading-edge solution offers advanced functionality across analytics, decision-making, monitoring and deployment.

Duncan Anderson, WTW's Global Leader of Insurance Technology, added:“The Gen AI capability in Radar 5 is the latest of many planned AI releases across our insurance software offerings in the coming months. We are investing heavily in this evolving technology, which is critical to our strategy of delivering advanced, data-driven solutions for risk selection, financing and management.”

The phased release of Radar 5's new and enhanced capabilities includes:



Generative AI for automated experience monitoring : Introduction of Gen AI capabilities allowing users to interact with Radar Vision, WTW's AI-driven performance monitoring tool, using free-form text for data analysis and insights.

Automated machine-led analytics : Improved machine-led GLM and patented machine learning analytics for expert insight and transparency without the limitations of 'black box' models, enabling faster and easier model development from data to deployment.

Fastest Radar ever: Enhancements mean this is the fastest and most efficient version of Radar yet, providing insurers with improved performance.

End-to-end SaaS enablement : Enhanced cloud-hosted solution, accessible via a web browser, addressing client demand for cloud solutions.

Native connections to Databricks and Snowflake : Direct integration with market-leading data platforms, making it easier and faster for data to pass between Radar and these systems, boosting user productivity. Analytical Commercial Lines underwriting platform : Introduction of Radar Fusion, an augmented underwriting solution built to simplify, streamline and scale underwriting in a fast-changing commercial insurance market.



About Radar

Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.

Radar is a complete, end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. It was built specifically for insurers by insurance experts and continually enhanced through ongoing investment, development, and innovation.

Radar delivers proprietary machine learning algorithms, real-time decision-making, regulatory reporting, speed, and ease of deployment.

Radar is part of WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Its mission is to innovate and transform insurance and deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world's leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.

Media contact

Andrew Collis: +44 7932 725 267 | ...

Arnelle Sullivan: +1 718 208 0474 | ...