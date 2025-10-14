Big Twist In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case, Another Cop Shoots Self Calls ADGP Corrupt In Bombshell Note
In a big twist amid the investigation into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide, another police officer died by suicide on Tuesday after levelling serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar. Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth".
In his final video, Sandeep voiced his support for former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, who was abruptly transferred following the earlier suicide of ADGP Kumar.“Bijarnia is an honest police officer,” Sandeep said, defending his senior and hinting at deep discontent within the department.
The tragedy unfolded just hours after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with Puran Kumar's wife and daughters.
Police immediately cordoned off the scene of Sandeep's death, recovered the weapon used, and called in forensic teams to determine the sequence of events.
Haryana IPS officer suicide case
IPS Y Puran Kumar died allegedly by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. Kumar shot himself and in the 'final note', he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."
Earlier, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order.
