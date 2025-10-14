Tanya Mittal Net Worth: Know About Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Family, Lifestyle And More

Tanya Mittal, a Bigg Boss 19 participant, has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She also has a large following on Facebook and YouTube. Tanya has made a name for herself by promoting tourism in India on social media. Read on to learn more.

Tanya Mittal has been the buzz of the town since she joined the Bigg Boss 19 house. In less than a month, she has astonished everyone with many accusations. She allegedly entered the exhibition with 800 sarees and is frequently seen showcasing her opulent lifestyle to others.

Tanya has made various assertions on Bigg Boss 19, such as claiming to stroll around with 150 bodyguards and living in a property nicer than a five-star hotel. But, while she frequently flaunts her wealth, do you know what her net worth is and how much she earns? Let us find out.

Tanya Mittal has 2.5 million Instagram followers. She also has a large following on Facebook and YouTube. According to a Times Now story, her personal income is estimated to be approximately Rs 6 lakhs per month.

According to reports, this is due to brand collaborations, sponsorships, and her fashion company. According to reports, Tanya has a net worth of around Rs 2 crore. She also has many luxury automobiles, high-end designer sarees, and other pricey stuff. Her Instagram bio says she is the youngest millionaire.

Tanya's family background is unknown; however, some web sources indicate she is the daughter of Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based entrepreneur who is credited with creating over 400 homes in the city. If proven, this would corroborate her rich origins. However, uncertainty persists. Several individuals, including Gwalior residents, argue that her father is Amit Mittal, not Ravi Mittal. When questioned, Mittal family neighbours declined to comment on her or their business.

Tanya Mittal is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She's an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and former model. She has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and publishes motivational, spiritual, and lifestyle material. Tanya won Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India in the Miss Asia Tourism Universe competition in Lebanon, earning international fame.

Tanya, a certified architect, also owns a company. According to reports, she was just 19 when she began her company, Handmade Love by Tanya, which sells purses, sarees, and other lifestyle items.

Tanya also earned the opportunity to speak on several TEDx platforms, wherein she shared her inspirational journey with as many people as possible.

Tanya Mittal gives back to society as she matures. The teenage social media influencer volunteered with Girl Up, Pink Legal, and others to promote women's equality. There's more. She is Associate Director of the Bliss Foundation, which improves underprivileged areas. Tanya also adopted a tiny hamlet near her hometown of Gwalior and fosters two children, paying for their schooling and other necessities.