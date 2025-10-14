Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Politics: 'Most Underpaid And Harshest Job Ever'

Kangana Ranaut has played many roles in Bollywood, also called a fierce actor full confidence. She has now entered into political affairs. She has all her life spoken about what she has deemed as her truth. Now, she speaks about the struggle of getting into many aspects of politics.

Kangana Called Politics 'The Most Underpaid Job Ever'

While speaking come out to be more candid in the interview, Kangana described her political forays as“the most underpaid job ever”. The actor-turned-politician has devoted massive attention to national issues and now reveals the demand of public service, asking for complete dedication, making enormous sacrifices of an intangible nature.

She wrote on her instagram story, ''Politics is a very harsh profession and the most underpaid job ever. There are too many expenses, and artists are ridiculed and judged if they give time to their own profession also."

She also wrote, ''Like this, no honest achiever would want to work for the welfare of people. People need to change their perception of working professionals in the field of politics. We should be allowed to work for our respective professions even if we hold office or important portfolios."

She enlightened that unlike glamour in films, politics is work based on responsibility and work. Being a politician under pressure, Kangana feels they often carry the burden of emotional trauma while serving the people and yet the profession is perhaps the most in fact without the rewards or recognitions that it is assumed to have.

On calling politics a "harsh profession," Kangana forgave little on the mental and emotional toll it takes on anyone. The people entering into politics, she said, need to be mentally strong, patient, and ready to take criticism and ridicule all the time.

Celebrity-Cum-Public Servant

The transition from acting to politics has never been an easy affair for Kangana. Maintaining the balancing act of the celebrity-businesswomen-politician requires some exporting emotional resilience even for an optimist like herself. An industry where success would earn fame, whereas politics, on the other hand, tests your humility and your constant presence before public scrutiny.

Despite the position of fame she holds, she feels she has started her politic life from scratch in understanding the policies, the people communication, and the governance system therein. Kangana stressed that her thrust into politics is not to obtain power but to help grow an India where people's voices are correctly represented.