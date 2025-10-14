Military Metals Announces Boulder Sample Results Of 11.45% And 6.58% Antimony And Soil Sampling Identifies Previously Unknown Anomaly, West Gore Antimony-Gold Project, Canada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) -reports soil sampling results and concentrations of mineralized boulders were discovered at three locations on the Company's 100% owned past producing West Gore antimony-gold project. ("West Gore" or the "Property"). The three boulder areas are along a road which bisects the central project area, notably proximal to the intersection of the road with the interpreted structure targeted by the soil campaign. These rocks, were batched into three samples for analysis.

Highlights:

Sample 247234 featured angular cobbles of country rock crosscut by 2-5cm wide stibnite bearing quartz veins and returned 6.58% Sb with 0.992 g/t Au .

Sample 247233 featured subangular cobbles of quartz with semi-massive stibnite and massive stibnite. These stibnite rich specimens returned 11.45% Sb with 21.5 g//t Au .

Sample 247235 was characterized by a group of angular aplitic quartz cobbles found proximal to the stibnite mineralized rocks comprising sample 247233. This sample of quartz float returned 3.49 g/t Au with 0.049% Sb .

Previously unknown soil anomaly was discovered through a 78-sample soil orientation grid over a previously unexplored geological structure parallel to that which hosts the past producing mine has revealed a previously unknown antimony soil anomaly.

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, stated, "We knew that West Gore has been under-explored since mining operations terminated in the early 1900's. The Company is thrilled that our early exploration reconnaissance on the project is already beginning to develop new exploration targets overlooked by previous operators, highlighted by the newly identified soil anomaly and high-grade surface samples of 11.45% and 6.58% antimony along with 3.49 grams per tonne gold. These results are another important step towards rediscovering this critical Canadian mineral asset.

"Both the Canadian federal government and the Nova Scotia provincial government are actively supporting critical mineral projects, with a particular emphasis on antimony, to enhance domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources. This initiative has gained urgency following China's decision to impose stringent export restrictions on antimony, a vital material for various high-tech and defense applications. The US Federal government has now committed over 2 Billion USD towards antimony projects, and has deployed capital into 5 Canadian critical minerals projects. These investments are part of a coordinated effort between the U.S. and Canada to develop resilient and secure supply chains for critical minerals. The collaboration focuses on materials essential for defense, clean energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing. Such funding may become available to Military Metals as we advance our portfolio. By co-investing in Canadian projects, the U.S. aims to reduce dependence on foreign sources, particularly China, which has imposed export restrictions on several critical minerals."

The soil orientation survey was undertaken in early July of 2025 to test three geophysical target generated from the reprocessing and reinterpretation of 2021 drone magnetics flown by the previous owners of the Project and is discussed at length in Company news release dated July 8th 2025. Target 3 lies in an unexplored area approximately 650 meters southwest of the main historical mine workings and 250 meters southwest from the Brook Shaft.

The uppermost quartile of antimony assay results are geographically concentrated along the northeastern margin of the survey grid highlighting a discrete location of anomalous antimony in soil (see Figure 1 below). The Company intends to follow up these results with additional soil sampling to further delineate the extents of the anomaly and detailed reconnaissance to look for the bedrock source of the mineralized boulders discovered.







Figure 1. Map of antimony geochemical results received from Target 3 soil samples as well as gold and antimony results returned from float samples collected during the soil campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2A. Examples of rocks comprising sample 247234

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2B. Examples of rocks comprising sample 247233

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray B.Sc, P.Geo, Principal Consultant of Resourceful Geoscience Solutions and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: .

