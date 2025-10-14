Perfect Corp To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) -(NYSE: PERF), a leading artificial intelligence company offering AI and augmented reality powered solutions to beauty and fashion industries, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 09:00 PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Jimmy Xia, Investor Relations Director will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 09:00

Register to watch the virtual presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Perfect Corp

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a leading AI company offering self-developed AI- and AR- powered solutions dedicated to transforming the world with digital tech innovations. On its direct to consumer business, Perfect operates a family of YouCam consumer apps and web-editing services for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. On the enterprise business side, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry, and watch brands and retailers by supplying them with omnichannel shopping experiences through AR product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. For more information, visit

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:



To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:



