Millennial Potash Intersects 101.45M Cumulative Potash Thickness Of High-Grade Carnallitite Mineralization In Drillhole BA-004 At Its Banio Potash Project In Gabon
|Evaporite Cycle
|
|Carnallite/Sylvinite Seams
|
|
|From (m)
|
|
|To (m)
|
|
|Thickness (m)*
|
|
|KCl (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle VIII
|
|Sy/C4
|
|
|264.25
|
|
|266.38
|
|
|2.13
|
|
|21.56
|
|Cycle VIII
|
|C1 to C/Sy3
|
|
|300.72
|
|
|321.96
|
|
|21.24
|
|
|9.23
|
|Cycle VII
|
|C1 to C6
|
|
|455.00
|
|
|531.09
|
|
|76.09
|
|
|8.96
|
|Cycle VI
|
|C1 to C2
|
|
|553.72
|
|
|584.75
|
|
|31.03
|
|
|14.46
|
|Cycle V
|
|C1 to C4
|
|
|593.57
|
|
|612.36
|
|
|18.79
|
|
|11.43
|
|Cycle IV
|
|C1
|
|
|626.66
|
|
|630.32
|
|
|3.66
|
|
|15.35
|
|Cycle III
|
|C1
|
|
|636.18
|
|
|641.10
|
|
|4.92
|
|
|20.91
|
|Cycle II
|
|Sy/C1
|
|
|652.83
|
|
|659.73
|
|
|6.90
|
|
|29.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative
|
|Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|164.46
|
|
|11.86
|
Table 1 Potash Cycles with Carnallitite Seams intersected with no cut-off grade applied
*Drilled thickness; true thickness interpreted=drilled thickness
Application of a 13% KCl cut-off grade to the seam intersection data yielded a Cumulative Total seam thickness of approximately 101.45m and an average grade of 16.8% KCl (see Table 2). This cumulative total exceeded the Company's expectations as similar Cycles and seams in BA-002-EXT and BA-003 totalled approximately 70m and the average grade of 16.8% KCl is slightly higher than the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") completed in 2024 (see MLP Jan. 16, 2024, Press Release ).
|Evaporite Cycle
|Carnallite/Sylvinite Seams
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Thickness
(m)
|KCl (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle VIII
|Sy/C4
|264.25
|266.38
|2.13
|21.56
|
|C/Sy3
|300.72
|304.00
|3.28
|16.63
|
|C2
|309.13
|313.85
|4.72
|14.21
|
|C1
|316.43
|321.96
|5.53
|14.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle VII
|
|
|15.66
|17.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle VII
|C6
|455.00
|460.60
|5.60
|14.71
|
|C5
|450.74
|481.85
|1.11
|<13%
|
|C4
|491.37
|492.44
|1.07
|14.23
|
|C3
|494.47
|496.54
|2.07
|14.44
|
|C2
|511.10
|516.52
|5.42
|14.82
|
|C1
|519.90
|531.09
|11.19
|18.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle VII
|
|
|25.35
|16.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle VI
|C2
|553.72
|566.87
|13.15
|14.34
|
|C1
|568.28
|584.75
|16.47
|15.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle VI
|
|
|29.62
|15.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle V
|C3
|593.57
|603.46
|9.89
|13.20
|
|C2
|605.16
|606.05
|0.89
|19.70
|
|C1
|607.80
|612.36
|4.56
|14.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle V
|
|
|15.34
|14.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle IV
|C1
|626.66
|630.32
|3.66
|15.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle IV
|626.66
|630.32
|3.66
|15.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle III
|C1
|636.18
|641.10
|4.92
|20.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle III
|636.18
|641.10
|4.92
|20.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cycle II
|Sy/C1
|652.83
|659.73
|6.90
|29.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total-Cycle II
|652.83
|659.73
|6.90
|29.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Total
|13% cut-off
|101.45
|16.8
Table 2 Potash Cycles with Carnallite Seams intersected with 13% KCl cut-off grade
*Drilled thickness; true thickness interpreted=drilled thickness
The significant thicknesses of Cycles VII, VI, and V, 76.09m, 31.03mm and 18.79m respectively, are consistent with the same Cycles encountered in drillholes BA-002, BA-003 and BA-001-EXT. This continuity suggests potential for even further expansion of the potash mineralization to the south and east of the current drilling and beyond the 2024 MRE. In addition, sylvinite was identified at the top of Cycle VIII in BA-004 and at the bottom of the potash cycles in Cycle II. The occurrence of sylvinite in Cycle VIII is similar to results from BA-002 and 003 however the presence of sylvinite in Cycle II is uncommon and could add some higher-grade potash to the project.
The objective of drilling BA-004, and the overall Phase 2 program, was to evaluate the presence of potash-rich horizons laterally and at depth to provide additional data for a future MRE, and to collect samples for dissolution and geotechnical testwork. Identification of the 7 potash Cycles and their thick carnallitite seams outlined in BA-004 has extended the strike length of known potash mineralization to approximately 8km which could potentially add significant tonnage to the current Mineral Resource Estimate calculated for the project which currently comprises an Indicated MRE of 657M tonnes grading 15.9% KCl and an Inferred MRE of 1.159B tonnes grading 16% KCl (see MLP Jan. 16, 2024, Press Release ). In tandem with any potential Mineral Resource Estimate increase, data from the Phase 2 drill program will provide data for the Company's geological model for the basin and may allow upgrading of some resources from Indicated to Measured status and may possibly shift Inferred tonnage to Indicated status. As reported above, 31 representative samples from BA-004 have been selected for dissolution test-work and geotechnical creep test-work which will be incorporated in any future Feasibility Study.
QA/QC
Millennial employees follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. Procedures for handling core samples begin with securing the potash-bearing PQ-HQ-sized core at the drill site in plastic poly-tubing which is then thermally sealed. Core is placed in rigid core boxes and transported to Millennial's camp for geological logging, detailed geotechnical logging, and photographing. Significant intervals are dry cut in half for HQ core or quartered for PQ core using a specially modified tungsten carbide bladed core saw. Half (HQ size) and quarter core (PQ size) samples are then double bagged and thermally sealed prior to transporting to Libreville by Millennial personnel. The remaining core is re-sealed in plastic poly-tubing and the core boxes secured at Millennial's exploration camp in air-conditioned containers to prevent deterioration of the potash minerals. Upon arrival in Libreville core samples are stored at Millennial's storage facility and then taken to the Gabon Ministry of Mines & Energy where permission is obtained to export the samples. The bagged samples are then carefully packed into wooden crates and shipped via DHL to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) laboratory in Saskatoon. This sampling procedure was initiated by ERCOSPLAN Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH, Millennial's potash consulting firm, supervised by Millennial's Chief Executive Officer Jason Wilkinson, M.Sc., Sebastiaan van der Klauw, EurGeol from ERCOSPLAN, and periodically reviewed by Millennial Director, Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo.
Millennial is utilizing SRC's Potash ICP Analysis package designed for multi-element analysis of potash samples. Upon arrival at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories, core samples are dried, and jaw crushed to 95% @ -2mm and 100 g sub sample is split out using a riffler and transferred to vials. The subsample is pulverized to 95 % @ -106 microns using a puck and ring grinding mill to create a pulp. The grinding mills are cleaned between groups using Quintus quartz. The pulp is then transferred to a labelled plastic snap top vial. An aliquot of pulp is placed in a test-tube with 15 ml of 30°C DI water. The sample is shaken. The soluble solution is then analyzed by ICP-OES. The method is suitable for the soluble analysis of commercial potash (Sylvite and Carnallite). The samples are analysed for FeO (wt%), K2O, Na2O, MgO, and CaO and a suite of trace elements. Br and Cl are determined using ICP-Ms and a gravimetric determination of the insoluble content for each sample is made. SRC's internal protocol includes the insertion of internal standards and repeats, and review of this data shows no significant deviation from the accepted values. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories has been certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E).
The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sebastiaan van der Klauw, EurGeo of ERCOSPLAN and Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company, both of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.
