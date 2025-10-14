Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Hands Over Keys To Next Group Of Former Idps In Village Of Shushakand (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Hands Over Keys To Next Group Of Former Idps In Village Of Shushakand (PHOTO)


2025-10-14 08:04:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The next stage of resettlement was carried out in Shushakand village, Khojaly district, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend .

At this stage, 27 families of former IDPs (116 people) were relocated to the village and presented with the keys to the apartments.

Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Sabuhi Gahramanov, who spoke at the key presentation ceremony, emphasized that ensuring the comfortable living and employment of residents is one of the main priorities of the state and the issue of providing citizens with employment is under the control of relevant state agencies.

To note, 15 families were relocated to Shushakend in the previous stages. Thus, a total of 42 families have settled in the village so far.

MENAFN14102025000187011040ID1110193543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search