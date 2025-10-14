403
Orion Innovation Expands India Footprint With State-Of-The-Art Pune Facility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, October 14, 2025 : Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services company, today announced the opening of its new delivery center in Pune, further strengthening its established presence in India and expanding its global innovation capabilities.
With a strong footprint already in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, the new Pune office adds significant capacity to Orion's advanced Data, AI, Cloud, and Digital Experience offerings. This expansion enables Orion to better support global clients while leveraging Pune's rich technology talent and growing ecosystem of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).
"India remains central to Orion's growth strategy, and Pune is a natural choice for our expansion," said Pradeep Menon, Executive Vice President at Orion Innovation. "The city offers an exceptional talent base, strong academic institutions, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Our investment here underscores Orion's commitment to driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to India's role as a global technology leader."
Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation, added, "Growth is a mindset. Being intentional and bringing disruptive, differentiated ideas to our customers is who we are. The opening of our Pune office is a testament to that mindset. It strengthens our ability to innovate, scale, and serve clients worldwide, while reinforcing our commitment to building strong local teams that create global impact."
With delivery centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Orion continues to scale its operations to meet growing client demand. The Pune facility complements Orion's existing offices in India and enhances its capability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-led technology solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.
About Orion Innovation
Orion Innovationâ€ ̄("Orion") delivers next-generation solutions in Data, AI,â€ ̄Cloud, andâ€ ̄Digital Experience, empowering organizations to innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies.
With deep software engineering expertise and a strong understanding of industry-specific challenges, we build data-driven products and solutions that enhance customer experiences, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value.
Orion's team of over 6,000 associates operates across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In India, Orion has delivery centers in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad.
