India's Smartphone Exports Soar 95 Pc To $1.8 Billion In Sep Hit $13.5 Billion In 6 Months

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India's smartphone exports crossed an estimated $1.8 billion in September, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to the same month last year, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

August and September are traditionally low-export months for the mobile phone industry due to production adjustments and seasonal shipment cycles. Despite the fact, exports in September 2025 remained exceptionally strong, demonstrating the robust ecosystem that has taken shape within the country, said the report from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

These strong export numbers underscore the country's growing competitiveness in global value chains, it added.

Meanwhile, according to the ICEA, during April-September 2025, mobile phone exports are estimated to be $13.5 billion -- as compared to $8.5 billion during the same period last year, marking a growth of over 60 per cent.

This shows that India's mobile phone manufacturing sector continues to build scale, efficiency, and reliability -- the three pillars of sustained global competitiveness.

“The sustained rise in exports reflects the strong foundation of India's mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem. Global value chains are now deeply anchored here. The surge in exports to the advanced economies demonstrates global trust in India's capability to deliver quality, scale, and reliability," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

The United States, the UAE, Austria, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom remain the top destinations for Indian mobile phone exports. The US is estimated to account for nearly 70 per cent of total exports during April-September 2025, compared to 37 per cent during the same period last year.

Exports to the US have surged from $3.1 billion in April-September 2024 to an estimated $9.4 billion in April-September 2025, a remarkable growth of almost 200 per cent.

This transformation underlines India's growing role as a trusted source for global smartphone brands serving advanced markets.

ICEA estimated that mobile phone exports will reach approximately $35 billion in FY 2025-26, compared to $24.1 billion in FY 2024–25.