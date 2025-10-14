Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Posts 2.4 Percent Increase in September Inflation

2025-10-14 07:45:11
(MENAFN) Germany’s annual inflation climbed to 2.4% in September, up from 2.2% in August, according to the federal statistical office Destatis, which released the data on Tuesday.

Destatis head Ruth Brand noted that after several months of declining inflation earlier in the year, the inflation rate has now risen for the second month in a row.

Brand further noted that service prices maintained an above-average growth rate, while the slowdown in the decline of energy prices diminished their impact on curbing overall inflation.

In detail, energy costs dropped 0.7% year-over-year in September 2025, whereas food prices rose by 2.1%.

Stripping out food and energy, inflation stood at 2.8% in September.

Service prices surged 3.4% compared to the previous year, and goods prices saw a more modest increase of 1.4%.

On a monthly scale, consumer prices edged up by 0.2%, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures within the German economy.

