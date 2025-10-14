Diagnamed And QIMC Confirm Major Discovery Of Widespread Natural Hydrogen System In Ontario's Temiscamingue Graben

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company") and Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC") are pleased to announce a major natural hydrogen discovery within Ontario's Témiscamingue Graben. The first set of analytical results confirms widespread hydrogen anomalies across the northern section of the Graben.

Of the 456 soil-gas samples analyzed to date, from the first four of ten survey lines , 209 exceeded 500 ppm H2 , with multiple readings surpassing 2,000 ppm and an average concentration of 558 ppm . These findings establish a strong indication of a regionally active natural hydrogen system extending west from Québec into Ontario-forming the foundation of the emerging Ontario-Québec Natural Hydrogen Corridor .

"This discovery represents a defining milestone for DiagnaMed's clean-tech portfolio," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of DiagnaMed . "It validates our strategy to leverage natural hydrogen systems not only for energy production, but also as the backbone of future clean energy technology ecosystems-including off-grid power solutions, AI data centers, and next-generation energy infrastructure. We are witnessing the early stages of a new energy paradigm in Ontario."

Key Results



456 soil-gas samples collected across four survey lines (Lines 1-4) between July 8-21, 2025.

209 samples > 500 ppm H2 - average concentration: 558 ppm ; median: 456 ppm .

Multiple high readings: 1936 ppm and 2205 ppm (Line 1); 2076 ppm (Line 3); 2098 ppm, 2100 ppm, 2255 ppm, and 2458 ppm (Line 4).

Hydrogen anomalies correlate with deep-seated fault systems and structural discontinuities beneath Quaternary sediments in the Blanche River Valley. Program conducted under the technical direction of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) led by Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche .

Geological and Scientific Significance

The survey area covers the northern Ontario extension of the Témiscamingue Graben , a Proterozoic-Paleozoic corridor where carbonate, dolomitic, and siliciclastic formations overlie the Cobalt Group and Nipissing mafic dykes-lithologies known for their permeability and hydrogen-generating potential.

These results demonstrate that hydrogen is actively migrating through fault-controlled structures, aided by shallow groundwater circulation beneath clay-silt Quaternary sediments.

"The hydrogen concentrations recorded in Ontario are unusually high for a regional soil-gas survey," said Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche . "With an average of 558 ppm and over 200 samples above 500 ppm, the statistical consistency and geological alignment confirm the Témiscamingue Graben as a promising domain for hydrogen generation, migration, and possible trapping."

Community and Indigenous Partnership

DiagnaMed and QIMC acknowledge the Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN) and local Ontario communities for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout the program.

This partnership was recently formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) recognizing that the exploration area lies within TFN's traditional hunting and cultural territories. The MOU establishes a framework for mutual respect, environmental stewardship, and shared economic benefits-including local employment and participation in future project development.

Next Steps

The Companies are advancing to the next phase of the Ontario exploration program, which will include:



Additional soil-gas survey lines extending westward along the Témiscamingue Graben

High-resolution AMT and magnetic surveys , coupled with radon-thoron gas mapping

Preliminary site selection for drilling in 2026 Integration of Ontario data into DiagnaMed and QIMC's cross-border Ontario-Québec Hydrogen Corridor Model .

"We are not only mapping hydrogen - we are defining the foundations of Ontario and Quebec's clean energy economy," added Karagiannidis. "This is how natural hydrogen transitions from discovery science to commercial-scale energy integration."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a resource exploration and development company specializing in the discovery of natural hydrogen and high-purity silica deposits across North America. With projects in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota, QIMC is a leading force in building the foundation for a clean, hydrogen-driven economy. Visit QIMaterials .

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian clean technology and life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the sustainable economy. The Company's focus on natural hydrogen exploration and clean infrastructure positions it at the intersection of energy independence and digital innovation. Learn more at DiagnaMed .

