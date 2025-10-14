Germany Wind Farms Database 2025 From Location To Turbine Specs For German Projects
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This comprehensive database of wind farms in Germany is a vital resource for those involved in the renewable energy industry. This extensive database consists of 12,559 entries, representing a significant portion of Germany's wind power capabilities with 67.58 GW of onshore capacity and 31.72 GW of offshore capacity.
Onshore Market Insights
- Under Construction: 22 entries, totaling 0.68 GW, offer opportunities for strategic developments and investments. Operational Projects: 11,706 entries account for 66.9 GW, underscoring Germany's commitment to sustainable energy through wind power.
Offshore Market Breakdown
- Planned Capacity : 13 entries, representing a prospective 16.95 GW, highlight future expansion and potential growth areas. Approved Projects : 6 entries with a total capacity of 3.14 GW await future implementation. Under Construction : 5 entries at 2.58 GW showcase ongoing efforts and immediate investment opportunities. Operational Installations : 37 entries, meeting 9.05 GW, display the current functionality and success of offshore projects.
Comprehensive Data Provided
Location Details
- Country Zone/District City WGS84 Coordinates
Turbine Specifications
- Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of Turbines Total Power Output
Market Stakeholders
- Developer Operator Owner
Project Status Information
- Status Commissioning Date
This invaluable data is available in both Excel and .CSV formats, ensuring seamless integration with your data management systems. Stay at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in Germany with our meticulously curated database, providing insights crucial for strategic planning, investment, and development in wind energy.
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment