Germany Wind Farms Database 2025 From Location To Turbine Specs For German Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The German wind farm database offers opportunities in tracking expansion in renewable energy, with significant growth in both onshore (66.9 GW operational) and offshore (16.95 GW planned). Detailed project data and status updates enable strategic investment and development insights in the energy sector.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive database of wind farms in Germany is a vital resource for those involved in the renewable energy industry. This extensive database consists of 12,559 entries, representing a significant portion of Germany's wind power capabilities with 67.58 GW of onshore capacity and 31.72 GW of offshore capacity.

Onshore Market Insights



Under Construction: 22 entries, totaling 0.68 GW, offer opportunities for strategic developments and investments. Operational Projects: 11,706 entries account for 66.9 GW, underscoring Germany's commitment to sustainable energy through wind power.

Offshore Market Breakdown



Planned Capacity : 13 entries, representing a prospective 16.95 GW, highlight future expansion and potential growth areas.

Approved Projects : 6 entries with a total capacity of 3.14 GW await future implementation.

Under Construction : 5 entries at 2.58 GW showcase ongoing efforts and immediate investment opportunities. Operational Installations : 37 entries, meeting 9.05 GW, display the current functionality and success of offshore projects.

Comprehensive Data Provided

Location Details



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 Coordinates

Turbine Specifications



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines Total Power Output

Market Stakeholders



Developer

Operator Owner

Project Status Information



Status Commissioning Date

This invaluable data is available in both Excel and .CSV formats, ensuring seamless integration with your data management systems. Stay at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in Germany with our meticulously curated database, providing insights crucial for strategic planning, investment, and development in wind energy.

