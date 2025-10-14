Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust To Host Conference Call For Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC) (“Flagship” or the“REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT's third quarter 2025 results. Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Thursday, November 13, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: Conference Call Registration

(Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. LIVE WEBCAST:

Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast





Flagship REIT expects to release its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential MHCs primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390