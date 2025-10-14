Fulcrum Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data For EED Inhibitor FTX-6274 At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ― Preclinical data of FTX-6274 suggests potential for the treatment of castration resistant prostate cancer ―

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Fulcrum) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data for FTX-6274, an oral embryonic ectoderm development, or EED, inhibitor, in castration-resistant prostate cancer. Fulcrum will present these data at the ESMO Congress 2025 being held October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

“We are encouraged by these findings, which highlight the potential of EED inhibition beyond our current hematology programs,” said Jeff Jacobs, Chief Scientific Officer.“Given Fulcrum's strategic focus on non-malignant hematologic diseases, a strategic partnership may provide the best path to advance FTX-6274 for oncology indications.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: FTX-6274, an EED Inhibitor, Demonstrates Robust Efficacy in Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Poster ID: 2504P

Format: Poster

First Author: Suchi Raghunathan, Senior Scientist, In Vivo Pharmacology

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025, between 12:00-12:45 PM CEST

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including express or implied statements regarding Fulcrum's research and development strategy; the potential of FTX-6274 for the treatment of cancer or other diseases; Fulcrum's plans to seek a partner for FTX-6274; and the continued development and therapeutic potential of Fulcrum's clinical-stage program, pociredir, for sickle cell disease, among others. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to continue to advance its product candidates in research and clinical development; obtaining and maintaining necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicating in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials; obtaining, maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; managing expenses;; and raising the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives, among others. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Fulcrum's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the“Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in Fulcrum's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Fulcrum's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Fulcrum's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Fulcrum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Fulcrum's views to change. However, while Fulcrum may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fulcrum specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

