I-Mab To Present Short-Talk On Updated Givastomig Monotherapy Data At The 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics Conference

The AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held October 22-26 in Boston, Massachusetts



ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) (the Company), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to updated data from the Phase 1 study of givastomig as a monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients with gastroesophageal carcinoma (GEC) has been accepted as a“short-talk” at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference which will be held October 22-26 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“As we follow patients in the fully enrolled givastomig Phase 1b dose expansion study and advance the program towards the initiation of a randomized Phase 2 study in gastric cancers, we appreciate the opportunity to present additional Phase 1 data demonstrating givastomig's monotherapy activity and engage with the oncology community. These data support our Phase 2 strategy to combine givastomig with standard of care in first line GEC patients with a broad range of Claudin 18.2 expression levels,” said Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of I-Mab .

AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference Information:

Title: Updated Safety, Efficacy and Biomarker Analysis from the Phase I Study of Givastomig, a Novel Claudin 18.2/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody, in Claudin 18.2 Positive Advanced Gastroesophageal Carcinoma (GEC)

Session: Concurrent Session 2: Bispecifics/T-cell Engagers

Speaker: Samuel J. Klempner, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

Presentation Number: B016

Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 6:20 – 6:35 PM ET

Location : Hynes Convention Center

About Givastomig

Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first line (1L) metastatic gastric cancers, with further exploratory studies in other CLDN18.2-positive gastrointestinal tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig has shown promising anti-tumor activity attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction between CLDN18.2 on tumor cells and 4-1BB on T cells in the tumor microenvironment, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding Greater China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company's differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers and other Claudin gastrointestinal tumors. Additionally, I-Mab is collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will”,“expects”,“believes”,“designed to”,“anticipates”,“future”,“intends”,“plans”,“potential”,“estimates”,“confident”, and similar terms or the negative thereof. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential benefits of I-Mab's drug candidates, including givastomig; anticipated clinical milestones and results, including the timing of initiating clinical studies and reporting data from clinical trials. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application (NDA/BLA) approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and those risks more fully discussed in the“Risk Factors” section in I-Mab's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

