More Than 1 In 3 People Worldwide Live With Brain Disorders, 11 Million Die Annually: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) One in three people worldwide is living with conditions that affect their brain, while 11 million lives are lost every year due to neurological disorders, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

Stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, idiopathic epilepsy, neurological complications linked to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorders, and cancers of the nervous system were identified as the top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability.

The report stated that while these neurological conditions now affect more than 40 per cent of the global population, less than one in three countries around the world has a national policy to address the growing burden of neurological disorders.

Alarmingly, low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations despite the high burden of these diseases.

Many low- and middle-income countries also lack national plans, budgets, and workforce.

“With more than 1 in 3 people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain, we must do all we can to improve the health care they need,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General, Division of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control.

“Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most – especially in rural and underserved areas – where people too often face stigma, social exclusion, and financial hardship. We must work together to ensure we put patients and their families first and that brain health is prioritised and properly invested in,” Farrar said.

The report, based on data from 102 countries, showed that 63 countries have a national policy addressing neurological disorders, but only 34 reported having dedicated funding to address them.

Without strong policy frameworks, health systems remain fragmented, under-resourced, and ill-equipped to meet the needs of patients and families.

Further, essential services were also found out of reach for most people, with only 49 countries including neurological disorders in their universal health coverage benefit packages.

Critical services such as stroke units, pediatric neurology, rehabilitation, and palliative care are frequently lacking or concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural and underserved populations without access to lifesaving and life-sustaining care.

The WHO has urged governments to make neurological disorders a policy priority through bold leadership and sustained investment; expand access to neurological care through universal health coverage and health system strengthening.