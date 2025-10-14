403
Colombia's Gold: Why The Reserve Value Is Up-And What It Really Means
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold has soared since late 2021, and Colombia has ridden that wave. As the metal climbed from roughly $1,828 an ounce to new highs above $4,000 this October, the central bank's bullion book value rose significantly.
It increased from about $281 million at the end of 2021 to roughly $447 million at the end of 2024. Over four years that delivered around $123 million in gains.
Here's the catch: gold is still tiny in Colombia 's war chest. It represents less than 1%-about 0.7%-of roughly $66 billion in international reserves. The real buffer is the bulk of reserves held in liquid foreign-currency assets.
Those reserves have grown over time-about $46.7 billion in 2016, $59.0 billion in 2020, and around $62.5 billion in 2024-giving policymakers breathing room when markets turn rough.
The story behind the story is global anxiety. Investors have piled into classic safe havens as they weigh sticky inflation, shifting U.S. interest-rate expectations, and trade and geopolitical friction-especially U.S.–China tensions.
When people get nervous about the outlook, they buy insurance. Gold is one of those policies, and its price jump has pulled Colombia's valuations up with it.
Colombia's Gold Rally Supports Budgets Amid Global Risks
On the ground, high prices are reshaping the real economy, too. So far this year, gold made up about 40.7% of Colombia's mining exports -roughly $2.7 billion out of $6.6 billion-with the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, and Italy among the leading buyers.
Through June, around 15% of mining royalties came from the precious metal, a useful boost for local budgets that also heightens the need for rigorous traceability and environmental standards.
Why this matters beyond Colombia: the rally is a signal about global risk appetite. Colombia's decision this month to end its precautionary IMF backstop means its own reserves need to do more of the calming.
Rising gold helps at the margin. But whether Colombia-and emerging markets more broadly-ride out the next scare will depend far more on the size and management of their overall reserves, sound policy, and investor confidence than on the size of the bullion stack.
