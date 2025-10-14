Hijab Row In Kerala: Christian CBSE School Seeks High Court Protection Over Dress Code Policy

Kochi: A CBSE-affiliated Christian institution in Kerala has approached the High Court requesting security measures after tensions erupted over its dress code policy, which prohibits religious clothing with the standard uniform. St. Rita's Public School finds itself at the center of a controversy involving a Muslim student who began wearing a hijab alongside her regular school uniform. School authorities contend this violates their established dress regulations, which apply uniformly to all students regardless of their religious background. The conflict escalated when the student's father allegedly forced his way onto campus on October 10, 2025, leading to confrontations with security personnel and school staff, including teachers and nuns. School officials say the incident frightened younger students and disrupted normal operations.

What Did The School Say?

According to the school's petition, efforts have been made to rally other Muslim parents to challenge the uniform requirements. The institution has expressed concern about potential mob actions and ongoing intimidation directed at staff and administrators. Despite filing several complaints with local police authorities and senior law enforcement officials, the school claims no formal criminal case has been initiated. This prompted them to seek judicial intervention for protection. Educational authorities have also become involved, with the District Education Officer requesting clarification about the student's enrollment status. The school has responded by confirming the student remains registered and that only the uniform compliance is in question.

While acknowledging its Christian management structure, the institution emphasizes that its dress code serves to maintain a secular educational environment where all students are treated equally. They argue that uniform policies help create unity and prevent divisions based on religious identity. The school has referenced a 2018 Kerala High Court decision that supported institutional authority to enforce dress codes, ruling that personal preferences cannot supersede school discipline requirements. Justice N Nagaresh has issued a preliminary order providing police protection to the school community. The case has been scheduled for detailed hearing on November 11, 2025, when the court will examine the competing claims and determine the appropriate balance between religious expression and institutional regulations.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that school uniforms apply equally to all students and that no dress code should include clothing items that conceal the prescribed uniform. Sivankutty emphasized that school authorities must handle such issues responsibly and added that the matter has not yet been fully understood. He also directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Following tensions on campus, the school was temporarily closed. Principal Sister Helena said the closure was necessary as students were under considerable mental stress. Police have since been deployed to guard the institution.