When Aishwarya Rai Spoke About Her 'Ideal Man' Before Marrying Abhishek Bachchan

Before marrying Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai once shared the qualities she sought in her ideal man. Her words revealed a deeply romantic side that still fascinates fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often hailed as the epitome of grace and beauty, once made headlines for her dreamy love story with actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. For years, they were Bollywood's golden couple.

Before she became Mrs. Bachchan, Aishwarya shared her thoughts on love and relationships in an old interview with Rediff. She revealed that she wanted a partner who would be madly in love with her, as she described herself as a“complete romantic at heart.” It's a glimpse into the emotional depth the actress values in love.

Long before they worked together, Abhishek first laid eyes on Aishwarya in Switzerland, where she was shooting for her debut film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol. He was there for a recce and couldn't take his eyes off her. That first encounter left a mark on him, and as fate would have it, their paths would cross again.

Their bond deepened while filming Umrao Jaan, but love truly blossomed during their time together on Guru and Dhoom 2. Sharing screen space, long hours, and emotional scenes helped build their connection beyond friendship.

It was during the premiere of Guru when Abhishek finally popped the question. Surrounded by the buzz of success and fans, he asked Aishwarya to marry him, and she said yes. The rest, as they say, is history.