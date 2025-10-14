Dryden Gold Discovers Broad Mineralized Gold System And Purchases Royalties At Sherridon
|Target Area
|Description
|Drillhole
|
|From
|To
| Length
(m)*
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|Zone 4
|Mineralized zone south of the gabbro contact
|DSH-25-001
|
|36.00
|55.00
|19.00
|1.28
|Including
|40.00
|49.00
|9.00
|2.55
|Including
|44.80
|45.30
|0.50
|36.40
|Zone 3
|Mineralized zone along the south edge of the gabbro contact
|DSH-25-001
|
|83.00
|122.00
|39.00
|0.40
|Including
|83.00
|90.00
|7.00
|1.82
|Including
|83.00
|85.00
|2.00
|4.79
|Zone 2
|Mineralized zone along north edge of gabbro contact
|DSH-25-001
|
|131.00
|148.50
|17.50
|0.24
|Including
|133.00
|136.90
|3.90
|0.63
|Zone 1
|Broad mineralized zone en echelon to D1 deformation corridor
|DSH-25-001
|
|194.30
|326.00
|131.70
|0.18
|Including
|200.00
|202.00
|2.00
|0.91
|Including
|212.00
|214.00
|2.00
|2.30
|Including
|274.00
|280.00
|6.00
|0.58
|Including
|301.00
|316.00
|15.00
|0.41
|Zone 1
|Broad mineralized zone en echelon to D1 deformation corridor
|DSH-25-002
|
|213.00
|349.00
|136.00
|0.26
|Including
|223.00
|226.80
|3.80
|0.62
|Including
|239.00
|240.20
|1.20
|0.78
|Including
|248.90
|266.50
|17.60
|0.68
|Including
|298.70
|299.20
|0.50
|12.00
|Including
|332.00
|333.10
|1.10
|1.46
|Including
|340.40
|341.00
|0.60
|3.21
|Zone 1
|Broad mineralized zone en echelon to D1 deformation corridor
|DSH-25-003
|
|8.20
|85.00
|76.80
|0.16
|Including
|14.25
|14.90
|0.65
|2.34
|Including
|25.60
|26.10
|0.50
|14.80
|Including
|38.00
|38.50
|0.50
|2.23
|*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut
Qualified Person
The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures
The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.
ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.
Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Broad of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden Gold District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.
For more information, go to our website
Legal Disclaimer:
