Dryden Gold Discovers Broad Mineralized Gold System And Purchases Royalties At Sherridon

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has purchased two of the net-smelter return royalties (" NSRs ") covering certain claims currently being explored at Sherridon.

Drill Highlights:



DSH-25-001 intersected 1.28 g/t gold over 19.00 meters including 2.55 g/t gold over 9.00 meters and including 36.40 g/t gold over 0.50 meters in a wide mineralized structure (Zone 4).

DSH-25-001 intersected 0.40 g/t gold over 39.00 meters including 1.82 g/t gold over 7.00 meters in a second broad mineralized structure (Zone 3). A very extensive zone of anomalous gold mineralization of up to 136 meters was intersected in all three holes (Zone 1).

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "I am very excited to see our two-pronged exploration strategy being validated once again. While we remain laser-focused on expanding the mineralized footprint at Gold Rock , our regional efforts at Sherridon and Hyndman are beginning to prove the district-scale potential of Dryden Gold's large strategic land package. These new gold assays indicate broad zones of mineralization with a different alteration style than we see at Gold Rock or Hyndman. The geology team is excited about the potential for a completely different deposit model with potential bulk-tonnage scale at Sherridon. I am also pleased to have closed the transaction to buy the royalties on Sherridon. Purchasing royalties, at attractive prices, increases both property and shareholder value."

Dryden Gold's geology team has begun resampling historical core drilled adjacent to the new drill holes as historical assays are incomplete to identify these broader zones of mineralization. The resampling program is expected to further define these zones. The Company is also awaiting further geochemical results from these three initial holes at Sherridon, which will further aid in understanding this deposit model and unveil potential sources of gold bearing fluids. Multi-element geochemistry is anticipated to provide the ability to target potential higher-grade sections within the zone by modelling the distribution of more consistently anomalous elements such as arsenic or tellurium. In addition, the geochemical results will determine if there are other elements of interest due to the potential variety of fluid/metal sources and potential remobilization.







Figure 1: Plan map displaying generalized projected Sherridon geology, new drill holes and broad mineralized zones.

Figure 2: Map showing location of Sherridon.

Royalty Purchases

On October 3, 2025, the Company closed a transaction whereby it purchased, or otherwise cancelled, two 2% NSRs from two private individuals. The total purchase price was CAN$20,000 in cash. The NSRs covered certain claims at Sherridon that were purchased from Manitou Gold (a wholly owned subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc., NYSE: AGI) in March 2025. The remaining royalty on these claims is 1% payable to Alamos Gold of which one-half (0.05%) can be bought down for CAN$500,000. All other mining claims at Sherridon are royalty free.

Sherridon Geology

Sherridon has a unique geological setting within the Dryden District. Mapping and drill holes at Sherridon have identified ultramafic dykes which are interpreted to indicate the presence of deeply rooted structures capable of tapping fertilized upper mantle rocks. In addition, the target area is located just ~1km north of syn-tectonic granitic intrusions which are theorized to have acted as both potential fluid source as well as a heat source to drive the upwelling of deeply sourced fluids and remobilization of earlier metal enrichment within the host basalt and unconformity.

Sherridon occurs along a second-order structure that connects to the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone (MDdz), a major deeply rooted structure which is believed to be one of the fluid pathways for the Gold Rock Camp targets. The orientation of the host deformation zone at Sherridon is unusual within the district and is interpreted by the Dryden Gold geologists to represent a particularly prospective location due to its resistance to reactivation during regional deformation and thus its capacity for fluid buildup. The lithological complexity of the Sherridon area suggests the presence of a rheologically complex contact zone, which is interpreted to have acted as a potential trap for transiently releases mineralizing fluids.

Marketing Update

Table 1: Gold Assay Results from Sherridon Program