PM Directs Acceleration Of Efforts To Reopen Amman Civil Airport Before Year-End

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday directed all concerned agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the resumption of commercial flights at Amman Civil Airport in Marka before the end of this year, following years of closure.During an inspection tour of the airport and the departure terminal modernization project, Hassan emphasized the importance of coordination and integration among all stakeholders to achieve full operational readiness, ensure efficient management, and meet all safety and service requirements so that the airport can reopen in line with international aviation standards.The Prime Minister also stressed the need to provide adequate public transportation services for passengers traveling to and from the airport and to facilitate arrival and departure procedures to enhance the overall travel experience. He further called for regular maintenance of airport facilities to ensure smooth and sustainable operations once commercial flights resume.Hassan was briefed on the progress of the departure terminal renovation, which is expected to be completed by mid-November, paving the way for the airport's reopening. The upgrades are being implemented in accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission's requirements for operational and flight safety.He also toured the arrivals terminal, where he stressed the importance of ensuring that all facilities and services are fully prepared to accommodate passengers upon the airport's reactivation.The Jordan Airports Company has been implementing a series of infrastructure and safety projects to meet the standards required for commercial operations. These include runway rehabilitation, upgrades to adjacent areas, and modernization of passenger and baggage handling systems in both terminals.