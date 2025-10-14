403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SpaceX Achieves Milestone with Starship’s 11th Test Flight
(MENAFN) SpaceX has successfully conducted the 11th trial launch of its Starship rocket on Monday, lifting off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as reported by various media outlets.
The event marked another advancement in the company's efforts to refine its spacecraft technology.
The Starship, hailed as the most powerful rocket ever engineered, executed a test flight that lasted approximately one hour.
This trial further validated its design, which is intended to be reusable — a key element in its future deployment for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon.
"Another major step toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole," said Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy via a post on the US-based social media platform X.
Duffy also added, "The progress @SpaceX demonstrated with today's Starship test is critical for our Artemis missions," and emphasized that, "While we prepare for Artemis II, every flight strengthens our progress on Artemis III, and beating China back to the Moon!"
This year has brought mixed outcomes for SpaceX’s experimental launches involving the Starship Version 2 prototype.
However, Monday’s flight marked the second back-to-back successful launch, following a similarly smooth flight in August.
Earlier attempts with Version 2 of the Starship rocket encountered several setbacks, including in-flight malfunctions and a significant explosion during ground testing earlier in the year.
Currently, SpaceX is in a competitive race with China to develop the next-generation lunar lander. This spacecraft will support NASA’s target of executing a Moon landing by 2027, as part of the broader Artemis mission plan.
The event marked another advancement in the company's efforts to refine its spacecraft technology.
The Starship, hailed as the most powerful rocket ever engineered, executed a test flight that lasted approximately one hour.
This trial further validated its design, which is intended to be reusable — a key element in its future deployment for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon.
"Another major step toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole," said Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy via a post on the US-based social media platform X.
Duffy also added, "The progress @SpaceX demonstrated with today's Starship test is critical for our Artemis missions," and emphasized that, "While we prepare for Artemis II, every flight strengthens our progress on Artemis III, and beating China back to the Moon!"
This year has brought mixed outcomes for SpaceX’s experimental launches involving the Starship Version 2 prototype.
However, Monday’s flight marked the second back-to-back successful launch, following a similarly smooth flight in August.
Earlier attempts with Version 2 of the Starship rocket encountered several setbacks, including in-flight malfunctions and a significant explosion during ground testing earlier in the year.
Currently, SpaceX is in a competitive race with China to develop the next-generation lunar lander. This spacecraft will support NASA’s target of executing a Moon landing by 2027, as part of the broader Artemis mission plan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment