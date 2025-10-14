Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SpaceX Achieves Milestone with Starship’s 11th Test Flight


2025-10-14 05:55:07
(MENAFN) SpaceX has successfully conducted the 11th trial launch of its Starship rocket on Monday, lifting off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as reported by various media outlets.

The event marked another advancement in the company's efforts to refine its spacecraft technology.

The Starship, hailed as the most powerful rocket ever engineered, executed a test flight that lasted approximately one hour.

This trial further validated its design, which is intended to be reusable — a key element in its future deployment for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

"Another major step toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole," said Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy via a post on the US-based social media platform X.

Duffy also added, "The progress @SpaceX demonstrated with today's Starship test is critical for our Artemis missions," and emphasized that, "While we prepare for Artemis II, every flight strengthens our progress on Artemis III, and beating China back to the Moon!"

This year has brought mixed outcomes for SpaceX’s experimental launches involving the Starship Version 2 prototype.

However, Monday’s flight marked the second back-to-back successful launch, following a similarly smooth flight in August.

Earlier attempts with Version 2 of the Starship rocket encountered several setbacks, including in-flight malfunctions and a significant explosion during ground testing earlier in the year.

Currently, SpaceX is in a competitive race with China to develop the next-generation lunar lander. This spacecraft will support NASA’s target of executing a Moon landing by 2027, as part of the broader Artemis mission plan.

