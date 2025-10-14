Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM of Pakistan hails Gaza truce at Egypt summit

PM of Pakistan hails Gaza truce at Egypt summit


2025-10-14 05:46:50
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Gaza ceasefire on Monday, stating that it has safeguarded “millions of lives” across the Middle East.

Addressing the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt—co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi—Sharif commended Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, and other global leaders for their “valuably” contributions to achieving peace.

Sharif also reiterated his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for fostering “peace” in South Asia and for facilitating the Gaza ceasefire.

Pakistan, he said, had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his “outstanding and extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team.”

Sharif continued: “And today again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has not only brought peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives, and today, here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieved peace in Gaza and saved millions of lives in the Middle East.”

Last week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached the first phase of a plan he unveiled on Sept. 29, which included a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. This initial phase was implemented on Friday.

The second phase of Trump’s plan envisions the creation of a new governing framework in Gaza, the deployment of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinians detained in Israeli jails began to be released following Hamas’ freeing of all 20 remaining Israeli captives in Gaza.

MENAFN14102025000045017640ID1110192825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search