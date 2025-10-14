Population Genomics Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Population Genomics Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size of population genomics has seen a steep ascent in recent times. Estimates envision a rise from $7.22 billion in 2024 to $8.25 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The monumental growth witnessed during the historical phase can be credited to a surge in investment directed towards genomic research, growth of providers offering genomic services, a boom in the direct-to-consumer genomic services, an upswing in government funding directed towards genomic initiatives, and expansion in the infrastructure supporting genomic research.

It is predicted that the population genomics market will experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $13.84 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth during the forecasted period can be linked to the increasing occurrences of genetic disorders, the escalating rates of cancer, the rising impact of rare diseases, an increased demand for personalised medicine, and the growing incorporation of genomics in clinical diagnostics. Key trends expected during the projection period involve improvements in next-generation sequencing, the evolution of single-cell genomics, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in genomic analysis, the downsizing of sequencing platforms, and advancements in bioinformatics tools.

Download a free sample of the population genomics market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Population Genomics Market?

The population genomics market is set to experience significant growth, fuelled by the increasing interest in personalized medicine. Personalized medicine involves customizing medical treatments to suit the individual patient's genetic profile. Increased accessibility to genomic technologies, owing to reduced costs, is leading to a surge in demand for this type of treatment. Through identifying common genetic variations within specific populations, population genomics aids personalized medicine by allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatments and drugs for improved efficacy and safety based on an individual's genetic makeup. To cite an example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a not-for-profit organisation from the US, stated that the FDA in 2023 granted authorization for 16 new personalized treatments intended for rare disease sufferers, a significant increase from the six approvals in 2022. Therefore, the growth of the population genomics market is being fuelled by the rising demand for personalized medicine.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Population Genomics Market?

Major players in the Population Genomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Labcorp Holdings Inc.

. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. Eurofins Scientific SE

. Illumina Inc.

. Charles River Laboratories

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. QIAGEN N.V.

. Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Population Genomics Industry?

Leading firms in the field of population genomics are focusing their efforts on producing advanced solutions, such as ultra-high throughput library preparation kits, to ensure precision and uniformity across numerous samples. These kits enable rapid and effective preparation of hundreds or thousands of DNA or RNA samples for sequencing in a single process. For example, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a biotech company based in the United States, unveiled FlexPrep, a high-capacity library preparation kit for population genomics in October 2024. FlexPrep incorporates a unique Normalization by Ligation (NBL) technology, enhancing traditional enzymatic fragmentation methods. This technology means there is no need for labor-intensive initial sample quantification, enabling early pooling and multiplexing of samples. This kit's inherent normalization and multiplexing capabilities simplify the handling of samples of different quantities, improving workflow productivity and minimizing per-sample expenses in large-scale NGS projects. The kit also includes a unique enzyme developed by Twist, which allows for high-throughput processing at reduced expenses and promotes the use of NGS in population genomics.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Population Genomics Market Segments

The population genomics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Service: Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software

2) By Sample Type: Human, Animal, Plant, Microbial

3) By Application: Pharmacogenomics, Disease Research, Ancestry And Evolution, Personalized Medicine, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Reagents, Kits, Probes And Assay Panels, Enzymes, Buffers And Media, Sample Collection And Storage Materials

2) By Instruments: Sequencers, PCR And qPCR Instruments, Microarray Platforms, Sample Preparation And Extraction Instruments, Imaging Systems, Automation And Robotics Systems

3) By Services: Sequencing Services, Genotyping Services, Bioinformatics And Data Analysis Services, Sample Preparation Services, Custom Assay Development

4) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Genome Assembly Software, Variant Calling And Annotation Software, Cloud-Based Genomics Platforms, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

View the full population genomics market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Population Genomics Market Landscape?

In 2024, the dominant region in the Population Genomics Global Market Report was North America. For the upcoming forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes a detailed coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Population Genomics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genomics Global Market Report 2025

report/genomics-global-market-report

Genomics Services Global Market Report 2025

report/genomics-services-global-market-report

Ai In Genomics Global Market Report 2025

report/ai-in-genomics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: