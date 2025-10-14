Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, Existing And Upcoming Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Future Additions, Retail And Wholesale Pricing


2025-10-14 05:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the Greece data center market with our latest Excel database product. This resource offers an in-depth analysis of 17 existing and 5 upcoming data centers across key locations like Athens, Crete, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, and Volos. Key features include detailed assessments of white-floor space, IT load capacity projections until 2029, and retail/wholesale colocation pricing. Notably, Athens is set to be a hub for upcoming centers, with new entrants like Edgenex and Apto & Dromeus Capital driving market growth. Ideal for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultancy firms seeking data-driven strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Athens is home to all the upcoming data centers in Greece, with more than 250 MW of total IT power capacity. The upcoming data center capacity is now almost 5x larger than the existing capacity across the country.

New players such as Edgenex and Apto & Dromeus Capital signal growing investor interest and market diversification. Digital Realty and Italia Telecom Sparkle are currently the largest data center operators in the Greek market, with a combined total of over 174,000 sq. ft of white/raised floor space.

Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Greece data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 17 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Athens, Crete, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Volos
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (17 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Greece Data Center Market Database

  • Apto & Dromeus Capital
  • CloudRock
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • Edgenex
  • Friktoria
  • Hostmein IKE
  • Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm
  • Italia Telecom Sparkle
  • Lancom
  • Synapsecom Telecoms

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

