Setubridge Technolabs Launches New Features For
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, October 14, 2025 : SetuBridge Technolabs, a company that builds apps for Shopify stores, today shared updates to its "Request a Quote, Hide Price" app. This app helps business-to-business (B2B) sellers hide prices on their online stores, allowing customers to request quotes and utilize AI to generate quick quotes that can boost sales.
The team at SetuBridge knows that running an online store means solving real problems for sellers and buyers. That's why they added two new tools to make things easier.
First, the app now supports translating quote PDFs into any language. Sellers can use a simple control to change the PDF language for their customers. This helps when buyers speak different languages, making sure everyone understands the quote clearly.
Second, there's a new separate page just for "Request a Quote." Previously, customers could only use a pop-up to request quotes. Now, they can add many products from across the store to this page, check them all at once, and send one neat request. This makes shopping smoother for customers and gives sellers better-organized requests to handle.
"We listened to what our users needed," said a team member at SetuBridge. "These changes help sellers connect with buyers from around the world and make the quote process simpler for everyone."
The "Request a Quote, Hide Price" app is available on the Shopify App Store
