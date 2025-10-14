Southern Military Zone Foils Drone Drug-Smuggling Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances using a drone along its western front within its area of responsibility.The operation was conducted in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. Border Guard forces detected the drone, applied the rules of engagement, and successfully downed it inside Jordanian territory.The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.