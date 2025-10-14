Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Aims To Simplify Labeling And Strengthen Domestic E-Commerce

2025-10-14 05:06:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan plans to take measures to simplify product labeling for domestic producers and develop incentives for local online platforms, said the country's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The initiatives aim to ensure transparency in the domestic market, strengthen e-commerce, and support stable jobs and increased sales volumes.

“It is important to ensure transparency in the domestic market by ensuring the coverage of the product labeling and traceability system, as well as the development of e-commerce,” Bektenov stated.

He instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with relevant government agencies, to monitor mandatory labeling for key products, explore simplified labeling for domestic manufacturers, and implement measures to stimulate e-commerce, including supporting domestic online platforms and integrating them with the product traceability system.

