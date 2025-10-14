Azerbaijan Counts Nation's Registered Construction Enterprises

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 19,000 registered enterprises in Azerbaijan operate in the construction sector, President of the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs Mammad Musayev said at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

"In recent years, the Azerbaijani economy has been demonstrating positive growth. From January through September 2025, the country produced a gross domestic product of 95.2 billion manat ($56 billion), or 1.3 percent more than in the same period of last year," the official noted.

According to him, the non-oil and gas sector of the economy grew by 2.9 percent during the reporting period.

"This is a real result of the joint activities of the state and the private sector. At the same time, 6.6 percent of GDP production fell to the construction sector. More than 19,000 or 8.7 percent of registered enterprises in the country operate in the construction sector. This figure shows that the sector plays a significant role in the country's economy and is an important area in the development of the non-oil sector.

At the same time, the contribution of this sector to economic growth, an increase in state investments in infrastructure projects and construction work carried out in the private sector, is also observed," Musayev emphasized.