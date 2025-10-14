Azerbaijani Parliament Head Visits Pakistan's Disaster Management Authority (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, together with her Turkish and Pakistani counterparts, as well as members of the delegations who took part in the trilateral meeting of the speakers in Islamabad, have visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, a source in the parliament told Trend .

During the visit, the participants got acquainted with the activities of the NDMA.

The guests were given a detailed presentation on the organization's working principles in disaster management, operational response mechanisms for emergencies, and opportunities for international cooperation.

The parliament speakers highly appreciated the authority's work and emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and expanding cooperation in this area.