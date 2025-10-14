Azerbaijani Parliament Head Visits Pakistan's Disaster Management Authority (PHOTO)
During the visit, the participants got acquainted with the activities of the NDMA.
The guests were given a detailed presentation on the organization's working principles in disaster management, operational response mechanisms for emergencies, and opportunities for international cooperation.
The parliament speakers highly appreciated the authority's work and emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and expanding cooperation in this area.
