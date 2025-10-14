Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch Nearly 110 Attacks On Sumy Region In 24 Hours

2025-10-14 05:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

Sumy and Shostka districts recorded the highest number of strikes.

Russian troops launched about 10 airstrikes using guided aerial bombs and carried out 30 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy also attacked Sumy region with FPV drones and other types of UAVs.

In Sumy community, non-residential buildings were damaged.

Over the past day, four people were evacuated from border communities.

Read also: White Angels evacuate families from Sumy and Kharkiv regions under shelling

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on October 13, eight buildings were damaged in Sumy as a result of a Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

